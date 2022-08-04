Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,280,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intuit by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,623,000 after buying an additional 58,033 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.17.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $463.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,516. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

