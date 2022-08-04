Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $694.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,235. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.70. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.