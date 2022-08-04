Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.67 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

