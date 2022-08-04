Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $7.03 Million Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,557. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

