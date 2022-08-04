Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,999,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $357.19. The stock had a trading volume of 60,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

