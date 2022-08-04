Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($43.30) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 64.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.61) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of ETR:UTDI traded up €0.33 ($0.34) on Thursday, reaching €25.53 ($26.32). 101,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €24.76 ($25.53) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($38.84). The business’s 50-day moving average is €27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

