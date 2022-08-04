Barclays Boosts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $93.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 211.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,441 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 208.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

