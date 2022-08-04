Barclays Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $32.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at $292,507,707.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,547 shares of company stock worth $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 37.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

