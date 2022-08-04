Barclays Boosts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $217.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.73.

WEX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

