Barclays Increases Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $24.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PTEN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 161,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,706. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 491,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

