Barclays Raises Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $17.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,092 shares of company stock worth $86,233. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

