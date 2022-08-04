Barclays Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. eBay has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

Insider Activity at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.