Barclays Trims Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Target Price to $15.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $15.00 target price on Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Down 3.9 %

OII traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 46,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,740. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $883.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth about $8,687,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 411,560 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,569,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.