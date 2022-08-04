Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,215 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $32,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 401.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 51,069 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 50.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

BAX opened at $58.46 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

