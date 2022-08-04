Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.