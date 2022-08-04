BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 624 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

