BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $316.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.