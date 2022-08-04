BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,802 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

