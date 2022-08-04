BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $690.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $631.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

