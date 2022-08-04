BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,558 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 1,823.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $11.75 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

