BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 714 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

