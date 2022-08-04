Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

