Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

BDC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $67.16 on Thursday. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.