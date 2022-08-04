Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.45. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.