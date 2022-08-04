Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFTGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

BNFT traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 5,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $249.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.64. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benefitfocus

In other news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Benefitfocus by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 200,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Benefitfocus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler cut Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Earnings History for Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

