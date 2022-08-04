Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

BNFT traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 5,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $249.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.64. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Benefitfocus

In other news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $319,152.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Benefitfocus by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 200,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Benefitfocus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler cut Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.