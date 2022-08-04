Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €28.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.87) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.80) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($27.84) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, set a €27.00 ($27.84) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 29th.

AIXA stock opened at €25.41 ($26.20) on Monday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($15.67) and a 1 year high of €27.99 ($28.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.92 and a 200 day moving average of €21.94. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

