Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.84) price objective on the stock.

SNR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised Senior to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 137 ($1.68) to GBX 183 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 149.80 ($1.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £628.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,496.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.01. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 112.18 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

