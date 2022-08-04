Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 2,852 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $103,406,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

