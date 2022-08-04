Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 3.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $92.90 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

