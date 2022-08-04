Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $261.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

