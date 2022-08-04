Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

