Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 1,826 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Progressive by 56.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Trading Up 1.4 %

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

NYSE PGR opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.