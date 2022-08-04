Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $244.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.