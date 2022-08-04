Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $103.62 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

