Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $44.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.3 %

BYND opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.08. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

