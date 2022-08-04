B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 14,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of BGS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 3,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,021. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. B&G Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.88%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

