B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.52. 7,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,021. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

