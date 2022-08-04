B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. 24,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,021. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after buying an additional 90,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after buying an additional 132,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after buying an additional 226,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

