BGC Partners, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.53. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in BGC Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 41,558 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 159.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 568,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

