BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. BGC Partners updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BGCP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.53. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 1,389,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BGC Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

