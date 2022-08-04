BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 57,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,289,122 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $3.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading

