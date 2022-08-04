Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 15th

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 3,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $241.98 million during the quarter.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 81.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.