Big Data Protocol Price Reaches $0.0432 on Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $191,882.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00127801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 47,185,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com.

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

