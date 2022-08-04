Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Lifted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $22,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $550.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.61 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.71.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

