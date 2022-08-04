Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 973.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,864 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $34,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after buying an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

BIIB traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,445. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

