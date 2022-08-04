BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Announces Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, RTT News reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 5.2 %

BMRN stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.98. 2,426,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 518.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,735. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 48.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

