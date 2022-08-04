Bismuth Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $695.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.