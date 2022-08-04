BitCoal (COAL) Trading Down 19.8% This Week

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $5,162.05 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00690401 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

