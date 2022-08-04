Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0454 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $835,362.66 and $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

