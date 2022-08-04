Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.97 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $60.15 or 0.00266641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $40.97 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00596369 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016264 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,132,889 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.